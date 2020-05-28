|
Williams Stuart Passed away peacefully in
St James Hospital, Leeds, on
15th May 2020 of Tingley, Wakefield, aged 72.
Stuart, loving husband of the late Sandra, father to Martyn and Emma, father-in-law of Tina and Gary, much loved grandad of Jack, Sam, Will and Joe.
Will be sadly missed but will be
in our hearts forever, RIP.
Private cremation service
due to current conditions, with celebration of Stuart's life with family and friends to be arranged at a future date.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 28, 2020