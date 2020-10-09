Home

Sue Cameron

Sue Cameron Notice
Cameron Sue 16th September 1972 -
30th September 2020.
Passed away peacefully in Wakefield Hospice surrounded
by her loved ones.
Our Sue fought a courageous
battle against cancer
to the very end.
She was a loving mother to Esther and Cameron and Nana to Charlie.
We would respectfully request family flowers only and donations can be made via the link below to Wakefield Hospice who looked after her so well in her final days. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/suecameron2020
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2020
