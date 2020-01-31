|
BROADHURST Susan Elizabeth 1943 - 2020
Peacefully on Monday
27th January 2020 at Carr Gate
Care Home, Wakefield, formerly
of East Ardsley, aged 76, Susan.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Malcolm, much loved mum
of Gillian and David, dear
mother-in-law, loving grandma
and dear sister of Charles.
Susan will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
A service of celebration for
Susan's life will take place on
Thursday 6th February 2020 at
St Michael's Parish Church,
Church Lane, East Ardsley,
Wakefield at 11:30 a.m., followed
by refreshments at East Ardsley
Conservative Club, Chapel Street,
East Ardsley, Wakefield, where
all are most welcome.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu, if so desired,
for the benefit of St Michael's
Parish Church or Dementia UK
may be left in the collection box
provided at the funeral service
or made online at
www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk -
Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley
Independent Funeral Directors -
Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020