NEWSTEAD Susan Mary On Tuesday 17th November 2020, passed away peacefully in St Gemma's Hospice, aged 76 years.
Much loved mum of Claire and Richard, dear mother-in-law of Stephen, a dear grandma to Ben and fabulous friend to many.
The Private Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Monday 7th December at 11.40am. By invitation only
due to restrictions.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Susan to St Gemma's Hospice, 329, Harrogate Road, Leeds, LS17 6QD.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service, 137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY. Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 26, 2020