|
|
|
Oates Susan
(Sue) Of Boston Spa,
passed away peacefully on
3rd January 2020,
aged 70 years.
Dearly loved by late husband John, much loved mother of
Richard and Chris,
mother-in-law of Claire and Kate and grandma of George,
William, Finlay and Ollie.
The funeral service will take
place at St Mary's Church,
Boston Spa, on Friday 24th January at 11.30am followed
by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
for Parkinson's UK,
a plate provided at the service.
All enquiries please to
J.Wilson & Sons
Funeral Directors,
Boston Spa
01937 842574
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 15, 2020