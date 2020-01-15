Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Oates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Oates

Notice Condolences

Susan Oates Notice
Oates Susan
(Sue) Of Boston Spa,
passed away peacefully on
3rd January 2020,
aged 70 years.
Dearly loved by late husband John, much loved mother of
Richard and Chris,
mother-in-law of Claire and Kate and grandma of George,
William, Finlay and Ollie.
The funeral service will take
place at St Mary's Church,
Boston Spa, on Friday 24th January at 11.30am followed
by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
for Parkinson's UK,
a plate provided at the service.
All enquiries please to
J.Wilson & Sons
Funeral Directors,
Boston Spa
01937 842574
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -