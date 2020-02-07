|
|
|
Mawson Sylvia Ann 25th January,
suddenly at home
in Pudsey, aged 81 years.
Much loved wife of the late Harry,
a dear mum of Antony and Stephen, sister of Jennifer and much loved grandma of Ryan,
Ellie and Ben
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 18th February at Rawdon Crematorium at 10:20am. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu please to Dementia UK and Martin House Hospice, a box will be available at the crematorium for this purpose.
Any enquiries to
Mahony and Ward
Tel. 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 7, 2020