Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Mawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Mawson

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Mawson Notice
Mawson Sylvia Ann 25th January,
suddenly at home
in Pudsey, aged 81 years.
Much loved wife of the late Harry,
a dear mum of Antony and Stephen, sister of Jennifer and much loved grandma of Ryan,
Ellie and Ben

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 18th February at Rawdon Crematorium at 10:20am. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu please to Dementia UK and Martin House Hospice, a box will be available at the crematorium for this purpose.

Any enquiries to
Mahony and Ward
Tel. 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -