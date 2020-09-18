Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Thornton

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Thornton Notice
THORNTON Sylvia Peacefully passed away on
Sunday 30th August,
aged 84 years.
Cherished wife of Alan,
much loved mother of Jan,
Debbie and Carol, mother-in-law of Pete, Nigel and David, treasured grandma of Mark, Natalie, Chessie, Phoebe and Fee and great grandma of Daisy and Harry.
Due to current restrictions a private family cremation will be held. If desired, donations in memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries to
Denison's Funeral Service,
Guiseley, Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -