|
|
|
THORNTON Sylvia Peacefully passed away on
Sunday 30th August,
aged 84 years.
Cherished wife of Alan,
much loved mother of Jan,
Debbie and Carol, mother-in-law of Pete, Nigel and David, treasured grandma of Mark, Natalie, Chessie, Phoebe and Fee and great grandma of Daisy and Harry.
Due to current restrictions a private family cremation will be held. If desired, donations in memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries to
Denison's Funeral Service,
Guiseley, Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 18, 2020