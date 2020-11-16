Home

HARDAKER Ted Passed away peacefully in
Prince of Wales Hospice, on Monday 2nd November 2020,
aged 91 years.
Loving husband of the late Shirley, devoted dad of Gillian and Ian.
Treasured Grandad of Rachel, Becky, Dan and Ben, as well
as Great Grandad to Josh,
Isaac and Sienna.
Will be sadly missed by
all that knew him.
Private funeral service will be held on Monday 23rd November 2020 at Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
All enquires to Co-op Funeral Care, Morley, Tel:- 0113 2522503
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 16, 2020
