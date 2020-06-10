Home

Hagan Terence "Terry" Died suddenly on May 31st 2020 in Kings Mill Hospital,
Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.
Much loved husband to late wife Eileen (née George), both formerly of Leeds. Beloved dad of Patricia, Carole and Tony, father-in-law to Hughie and Jackie and beloved grandad. Funeral to be held at Mansfield Crematorium on Friday 19th June 2020 at 2.15pm.
Due to restrictions, close family members only can attend, but a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind via the family.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 10, 2020
