Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Harding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Harding

Notice Condolences

Terence Harding Notice
HARDING Terence Peacefully on
Tuesday 10th March 2020
at St James's Hospital, Terry aged 91 years.

Beloved husband of Norah, much loved dad to Claire and Ian, loving gramps to Lucy and Georgia and a dear father-in-law to Jan.

Terry was a member of Leeds City Police and in later years West Yorkshire Police. Terry is now at peace and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.

The Funeral Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium
1st April 2020 at 11:00am.
Family flowers only but donations in memory of Terry will be gratefully received by St James's Hospital.

Thanks to the staff for their care at Pennington Court Care Home and also at St James's Hospital.

All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Whitkirk. Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -