|
|
|
HARDING Terence Peacefully on
Tuesday 10th March 2020
at St James's Hospital, Terry aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Norah, much loved dad to Claire and Ian, loving gramps to Lucy and Georgia and a dear father-in-law to Jan.
Terry was a member of Leeds City Police and in later years West Yorkshire Police. Terry is now at peace and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium
1st April 2020 at 11:00am.
Family flowers only but donations in memory of Terry will be gratefully received by St James's Hospital.
Thanks to the staff for their care at Pennington Court Care Home and also at St James's Hospital.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Whitkirk. Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2020