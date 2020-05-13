|
|
|
fletcher Teresa Mary
(née Connor)
Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Teresa, R.I.P.
Who passed away suddenly at home on May 4th, aged 49 years and of Moor Allerton, Leeds 17.
Dearly beloved wife of Paul,
much loved mum of
Daniel, Andrew and Brandon,
treasured grandma of Amelia, Emily and Leo and a dearly loved sister, sister in law and aunt.
A private Funeral Service will take place on Friday May 15th,
followed by interment at Killingbeck Cemetery,
York Road, Leeds 14.
Masses for the Repose of Teresa's
soul would be appreciated
in lieu of flowers.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9,
Tel: 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 13, 2020