|
|
|
NIELD Teresa Peacefully at St James's Hospital on Monday 2nd March 2020, Teresa,
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie, much loved mum of Timothy, dearly loved grandma of Lewis and mother-in-law to Christine.
The Funeral Service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Monday 23rd March at 10:20am. Family flowers only but donations in Teresa's memory will be gratefully received by
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare.
Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2020