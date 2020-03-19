|
BUTTERILL Thomas Peacefully at
St James's Hospital on
Saturday 7th March 2020.
Beloved husband of
the late Brenda, loving father of Simon, Ian, Samantha and Alissa,
loving grandad to Jack & Danielle, Natasha, Alec, Hannah, Leanne, Georgina and Rebekah,
great-grandad to Jack, Holly
and soon to be Hope.
Father-in-law to
Karen, Alec and Michael.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Wednesday 25th March 2020
at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of Thomas
will be gratefully received by
St James's Hospital, Ward 47.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, Whitkirk.
Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020