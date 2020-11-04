Home

Collins Thomas (Tom) Died 21st October 2020,
aged 94 years,
peacefully at home.

Much loved husband of Eileen, loved father of Thomas, Jane and Edward, treasured grandad to Sophia and Emily and a dear brother.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church,
Torre Road, Leeds 9 on
Monday 9th November at 12 noon prior to committal at
Killingbeck Cemetery at 1.15 p.m.
Family flowers only please.

Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Tel: 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 4, 2020
