Hall Thomas Michael Passed away peacefully at
St James Hospital on
17th March 2020.
Loving father of Anna, Sarah
and the late Thomas and
husband of the late Margaret.
Beloved grandfather of Natalie, Max, Tommy, Luella and Charlotte.
Loving partner of Anne.
The closed funeral service will be held at Cottingley Crematorium on
Wednesday 1st April at 9:40am.
All enquiries to
Wm Dodgson & Son Funeral Services, Lupton Avenue, Leeds, LS9 6EQ TEL 0113 2498849.
