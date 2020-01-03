Home

HOWLEY Thomas Our Uncle Tom,
sadly passed away on
13th December 2019, aged 85.
A wonderful Uncle with whom we shared such special memories. You were always there for us
and well deserved your title
'Head of the Family'.
Your stories, words and Jazz music will always be remembered. You are in our thoughts forever.
With much love from Martin, Anjula, Kieran and Sienna Kelly.
Angela, Thierry, Juliette, Sebastien, Christian and Henriette Dumouchel.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020
