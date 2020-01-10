|
|
|
Pollard Thomas David
(TOM) Passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side
on 30th December 2019,
aged 73 years.
Loving Husband of Margaret, much loved Dad of Neil and Fiona.
Doting Grandad of Beth, Cam, Brad, Jess and Connor, also a dear Brother, Brother-in-law,
Father-in-law, Uncle and friend.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday
16th January at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu can be given to Macmillan Cancer Support and
St. Gemma's Hospice.
A collection plate will be available at the service.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds 9
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020