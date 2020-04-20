|
ROWE Tony Curtis Peacefully at St. Gemma's Hospice on April 6th, 2020 following a long illness, aged 59 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Mandy, much loved dad of Oliver, Marcus and Cevyn, dear father-in-law of Jessica, devoted grandad of Curtis and Amelia, loving son of Myrtle
and the late Curtis Rowe.
Tony will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
A private Service will take place on Monday April 27th, his youngest son Cevyn's birthday, prior to cremation. A celebration of Tony's life will take place later and will be announced.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Tony
would be appreciated and can be sent to St. Gemma's Hospice,
329 Harrogate Road, Leeds.
LS17 6JP.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds.
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 20, 2020