WILSON TONY Passed away peacefully in
Wheatfields Hospice on
7th February, aged 75 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Sue,
loving dad of Neil and Joanne,
much loved grandad of
Georgia, Evie, Zoe and Cara.
Also a loved brother-in-law of Gordon. Tony will be dearly missed by all his family and many friends.
The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday 26th February at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu are appreciated
and will be shared between
Prostate Cancer Research and
Wheatfields Hospice.
Enquiries to
Slaters of Horsforth.
Tel: 0113 258 2395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2020