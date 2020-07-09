Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Whitkirk
1 Hollyshaw Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7BA
0113 390 9711
JACKSON Trevor Nigel On 26th June 2020, peacefully, following a short illness, at St James's Hospital, Leeds.
Beloved Husband of Maureen, amazing Dad of Paul & Jo, Dave & Jane and Deb & Dave, Awesome Grandad of Kelly, Carys, Lauren and Liv. Wonderful Brother and friend to many.
Donations can be made in Nigel's memory to Cancer Research and The Dogs Trust through the following just giving page. https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/debra-wilson-2?
Enquiries to Coop Funeral Care, Whitkirk Tel: 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 9, 2020
