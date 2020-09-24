|
WHEATLEY VALERIE
(nee LEEMING) 13/09/20
Peacefully at home aged 72 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Alan and much loved auntie of Neil, Mark, Andrew, Tracey, Craig and Fiona.
Service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium for close family and friends only to attend due to restricted numbers permitted.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu if so desired to Sue Ryder Hospice for which a plate will be available
at the service.
Enquiries to
Kettleys Funeral Service
Tel: 01132503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2020