Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Wheatley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Wheatley

Notice Condolences

Valerie Wheatley Notice
WHEATLEY VALERIE
(nee LEEMING) 13/09/20
Peacefully at home aged 72 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Alan and much loved auntie of Neil, Mark, Andrew, Tracey, Craig and Fiona.
Service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium for close family and friends only to attend due to restricted numbers permitted.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu if so desired to Sue Ryder Hospice for which a plate will be available
at the service.
Enquiries to
Kettleys Funeral Service
Tel: 01132503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -