Barry Vera Peacefully, following a sudden illness, on Wednesday 4th November, aged 89 years, at the Hollies Care Home, Garforth.
Beloved Wife of the late Dennis. Loving mother to Stephen and Susan, and mother in law to Laura and Trevor. Much loved Grandma to Suzanne, Sarah and Mark and Great Grandma to Abigail, Charlotte, Annabelle, Henry and Sebastian.
There will be a private funeral service to be held at
St Marys Church, Whitkirk. Donations can be made to Dementia UK via www.verabarry.muchloved.com. All enquiries to
Wm Dodgson funeral services
279 Selby Road
Halton
Leeds
LS15 7JS
Tel: 0113 264 5587
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2020