Leadley Vera Mary Passed away suddenly at Pinderfields Hospital on Sunday 30th August, aged 97 years,
and of Commonside, West Ardsley.
Wartime worker at Blackburn Aircraft, Roundhay Roads, Leeds.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur, devoted mother of Tom, Roy and the late Gail, respected aunt, cousin and friend. Daughter of Maurice and Lily Barratt of Stourton, Woodhouse Hill and Harehills, sister of the late
Harry, Alwyne and Raymond.
There will be a restricted funeral
at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds, LS16 6AH on Friday 18th September at 1.30pm.
Enquiries to Lewis Scorah
Funeral Directors, 223 Leeds Road, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3NF.
Tel: 01924 823116.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 10, 2020