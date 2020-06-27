Home

SENIOR Vera Sadly but peacefully passed away at St James's Hospital, Leeds, on 22nd June 2020, Vera,
aged 94 years, of Burley, Leeds.
Youngest of seven
brothers and sisters.
Also, a beloved Auntie,
Great Auntie and Friend to many.
Family only service and
cremation will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Thursday 2nd July at 12:40.
Family flowers only but
donations in her memory
may be made to Cancer Research.
Enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Abbey Road, Kirkstall, Leeds.
Tel 0113 230 4064.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 27, 2020
