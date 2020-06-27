|
SENIOR Vera Sadly but peacefully passed away at St James's Hospital, Leeds, on 22nd June 2020, Vera,
aged 94 years, of Burley, Leeds.
Youngest of seven
brothers and sisters.
Also, a beloved Auntie,
Great Auntie and Friend to many.
Family only service and
cremation will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Thursday 2nd July at 12:40.
Family flowers only but
donations in her memory
may be made to Cancer Research.
Enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Abbey Road, Kirkstall, Leeds.
Tel 0113 230 4064.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 27, 2020