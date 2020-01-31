|
|
|
Main Vicki Lynne
née Dineley
formerly Leak Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness
on Tuesday 7th January,
Vicki, aged 69 years.
She left behind her son Mike,
her partner Neil, brother Jon
and his wife Sue, as well as several close friends, Rita, Maggie
and Lynette.
The Funeral Service will take
place at The Manorial Barn,
Chaff Lane, Whiston, S60 4HE
on Thursday 6th February at 12:00pm, followed by burial at South Yorkshire Woodland Burial Ground, Turnshaw Road,
Sheffield, S26 3YG.
Family flowers only but
donations in memory of Vicki
will be gratefully received by
The British Heart Foundation
and Community Links.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, Whitkirk.
Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020