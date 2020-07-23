Home

Joseph Tate Funeral Service
375 Tong Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 4QG
0113 263 8971
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
13:45
Christ Church
Upper Armley
Victoria Holden Notice
HOLDEN Victoria Jane
née McCarthy Victoria sadly passed away after
a short fight with cancer on
July 7th 2020, aged 61 years.

The most wonderful, loving wife of Carlton, beloved mother
of Hannah and Lucy,
daughter of Elizabeth and Colin,
sister of Sarah, sister in law to
Jane, Gerd and Stuart,
auntie to Joshua, Mike, Joseph,
Luke, Jacob and Summer Lily.

Our love for you will never die,
neither will our pain.
We'll all miss you dearly,
till we meet again.

Funeral service will be held at
Christ Church, Upper Armley
on Friday 31st July at 1.45pm
followed by cremation at
Lawnswood Crematorium at 3:10pm. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired in memory of
Victoria may be made to Cancer Research UK and a collection
box will be available at church.
Restrictions in church to
close members only.

Enquiries to:
Joseph Tate Funeral Service,
Tel: 0113 2638971.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 23, 2020
