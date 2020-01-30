|
|
|
HULLAH VIOLA Passed away peacefully
on 14th January.
Beloved mother of
Perry and partner Janet.
Daughter Michelle, nanna of Debora, Philip and Tamsin and great nanna of Willow,
Solomon and Robin .
Viola was a very good friend to many and bought love and
fun into their lives.
She will be sorely missed.
The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 6th February at 1.40pm.
Enquiries to
Slaters of Horsforth,
Tel: 0113 258 2395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 30, 2020