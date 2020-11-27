Home

Walter Cowling Notice
COWLING Walter November 22,
peacefully at home in Morley,
aged 92 years, Walter.
Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy, much loved dad of Christopher, Andrew, Paul and Valerie and dear grandad of Rosie, Sarah, Abigail, Luke and Sam.
Service will be held at Central Methodist Church, Morley
followed by cremation at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
Walter is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley
Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street,
Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2020
