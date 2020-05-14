|
|
|
Tordoff Walter Peacefully passed
away unexpectedly on Wednesday 29th April, aged 84 years.
Adored husband of Mary and idolised father of Steve, David and Graham. Loyal brother of Wilfred, devoted father in law of Angela
and Jeanette, cherished
granddad of Chris, Ruth, Eleanor, Alice, Jack, Haley, Thomas and great granddad of Jude, Levi, Evelyn, Leo, Dylan and Millie.
In God's garden now.
We will carry your memory
in our hearts.
A celebration of his life will be
held at a later date.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 14, 2020