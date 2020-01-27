Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7DS
0113 232 6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Cuffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Cuffe

Notice Condolences

Wendy Cuffe Notice
CUFFE Wendy
(nee Barton) Peacefully in St Gemma's Hospice on January 11th, 2020
and of Austhorpe, Leeds 15.
Dearly loved mum of Paul and Dale, loving mother-in-law of Heidi
and Debbie, devoted grandma
of Cora, Teagan and Steven
and great grandma of
Shane, Owen and Amelia.
Service will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds
on Monday February 3rd 2020
at 1.40pm prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations for St Gemma's Hospice
(justgiving.com/fundraising/
paul-smith366)
would be appreciated.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane, Cross Gates, Leeds 15, Tel 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -