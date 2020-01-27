|
|
|
CUFFE Wendy
(nee Barton) Peacefully in St Gemma's Hospice on January 11th, 2020
and of Austhorpe, Leeds 15.
Dearly loved mum of Paul and Dale, loving mother-in-law of Heidi
and Debbie, devoted grandma
of Cora, Teagan and Steven
and great grandma of
Shane, Owen and Amelia.
Service will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds
on Monday February 3rd 2020
at 1.40pm prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations for St Gemma's Hospice
(justgiving.com/fundraising/
paul-smith366)
would be appreciated.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane, Cross Gates, Leeds 15, Tel 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 27, 2020