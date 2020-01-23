Home

BEAUMONT William (Bill) Passed away peacefully on December 28th in St. James's Hospital, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of Lily,
dearly loved dad to the late Lynne, grandad to Karen and Andrew, great grandad of Louie, Alana, Sennen and Jolan.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday January 30th at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations would be appreciated for Take Heart.
Enquiries to W. Kaye and Son
Tel 2705553.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020
