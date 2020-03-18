Home

William Cross

William Cross Notice
Cross William Passed away
peacefully in Hospital on
Tuesday 10th March, aged 78 years.
Beloved partner of the late
Mary and a much loved brother,
brother-in-law, uncle
and great uncle.
William will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St Oswald's Church, Methley on
Monday 23rd March at 1.00pm,
prior to burial at St Oswald's
Churchyard. Family flowers only
please, donations in lieu for
The Dementia Society
may be left in the donation
box at the back of church.
All enquiries to R. J Burgess
Funeral Directors, Normanton.
01924 894017.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 18, 2020
