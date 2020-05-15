|
|
|
DURKAN William Vincent (Vin) Formerly of Rathnamagh,
Crossmolina, Co. Mayo.
Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Vin,
who died suddenly but peacefully at St James's Hospital on
Wednesday 29th April 2020,
aged 87 years.
Cherished husband of 60 years to his devoted wife Frances,
precious and much loved dad to Wendy, Maureen, Timothy
and Vincent, treasured
father-in-law and friend to Martin, Dean, Beverley and Sian,
the most loving and amazing grandad to Francesca, Liam,
Ella-Rois, Megan, Abigail, Natasha, Ellie, Lillie, Callum and Ethan and
great-grandad to Finley, loving brother to Ena Dunleavy and the late Pap, John, Mick, Owen, Tommy and Jimmy, adored brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle.
May his gentle soul rest in peace.
Beautiful memories
treasured forever,
Of happy years spent together,
Life is eternal, love will remain,
In God's own time,
we will meet again.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 19th May 2020 but due to current restrictions will be confined to immediate
family members only.
A livestream link can be provided, please contact the
family for further details.
Thank you for your thoughts and prayers at this sad time.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 15, 2020