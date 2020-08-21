|
|
|
GALL William John
(also known as Bill) Passed away peacefully
on the 16th August 2020, at home with his family present, aged 73 years.
Dear Husband of Mary.
Wonderful Dad to Jenny, Kathryn, the late Stephen and son-in-law Jason. Adored Grandad to Oliver, Gabriella and Callum.
William was a former,
long time employee of
Airedale International
Air Conditioning Ltd and since retirement, has had great
pleasure being a "Full time artist" (and part time magician!)
Funeral service will take place
at Rawdon Crematorium,
please contact the family for details. Family flowers only please, however donations may be made to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charity www.yascharity.org.uk in appreciation of the amazing
care they gave William in the
last days of his life.
Other enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Pudsey, Tel:- 0113 2577788.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 21, 2020