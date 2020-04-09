Home

Grey William
(Bill) On Friday 3rd April, Bill died peacefully in Hospital after a
short illness, aged 93 years.
He was a much loved dad to Linda, Christine, Michael and Sharon.
Loving grandad and
great grandad.
Dear brother of Marion,
a beloved father-in-law,
brother-in-law and uncle.
He's now re united with his
dearest wife Eileen.
Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 15th April, followed by interment at Killingbeck Cemetery.
Immediate family only.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services.
You'll be sadly missed, dad
Requiescat in pace.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 9, 2020
