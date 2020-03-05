|
Huffinley William Alan Peacefully in St James's Hospital on Monday 24th February 2020 after a short illness.
Alan, aged 90 years.
Much loved Dad to
Trevor and Peter, Father in law to Lorraine and Elaine. Beloved Grandad and Great Grandad
to all his Grandchildren.
The funeral service and celebration of Alan's life will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 12:20pm.
Family flowers only please, however donations are gratefully received for the benefit of
The British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to Coop Funeral Care Pudsey Tel : 0113 257 7788
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2020