Quirk William
(Billy) On Christmas day at
Wheatfields Hospice.
Beloved husband, dad, brother, father-in-law, uncle and
silly billy grandad to
12 grandchildren and
11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 14th January at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations in lieu
can be given to
Wheatfields Hospice
and Chance to Shine
for which purpose a plate will be provided at the service.
*Bright attire optional*
*No black ties*
Enquiries to:
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 7, 2020