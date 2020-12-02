Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Marsh Lane
Marsh Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 8AD
0113 245 0507
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilson Tweed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilson Tweed

Notice Condolences

Wilson Tweed Notice
TWEED Wilson Peacefully at St James's Hospital
on 24th November aged 85 years.
Treasured husband of Mavis.
Much loved dad to Wilson, Anna
and Alison and beloved grandad.
Will be sadly missed by
all his friends and family.
Funeral service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Crematorium
on Wednesday 9th December
at 10.10am.
Attendance by invitation only.
Family flowers only please.
With donations in lieu to
the British Heart Foundation
for which a box will be available
at the service.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Marsh Lane, Leeds, LS9 8AD,
Tel:-0113 2450507
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -