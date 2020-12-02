|
TWEED Wilson Peacefully at St James's Hospital
on 24th November aged 85 years.
Treasured husband of Mavis.
Much loved dad to Wilson, Anna
and Alison and beloved grandad.
Will be sadly missed by
all his friends and family.
Funeral service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Crematorium
on Wednesday 9th December
at 10.10am.
Attendance by invitation only.
Family flowers only please.
With donations in lieu to
the British Heart Foundation
for which a box will be available
at the service.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Marsh Lane, Leeds, LS9 8AD,
Tel:-0113 2450507
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 2, 2020