COLLINS Winifred
"Winnie" Peacefully at home, with her
family and friends around her,
on Saturday 22nd August.
Winnie aged 92 years.
Loving Mum to Sharon,
Brian, Kevin and Mark.
Special Nanna to Maria, Julia,
Lee, Lauren and Sophie,
also Great Nanna to Connor.
The Funeral Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 8th September at 1:30pm.
Due to current restrictions this is
a private family only service.
Please spend this time to reflect and share memories of Winnie.
All Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare York Road Tel : 0113 248 2038.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2020