Mason Yvonne L.G. Peacefully on 11th January 2020, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the
late Dennis Mason,
mother of Jean and
the late Robert,
grandmother and
great-grandmother.
Funeral service and interment
will take place at
All Saints' Church, Sherburn in Elmet on Monday 3rd February
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to the R.A.F.A for which a box will be provided at the service.
Thanks to all the staff of ward 25, York Hospital and
Thistle Hill Care Centre, Knaresborough
for their care and kindness.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 25, 2020