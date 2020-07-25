|
|
|
STRACHAN Audrey
(née Bennett) Of Southfield, Hessle and
latterly of Headingley Hall, Leeds.
On 14th July 2020, at St James' Hospital,
Leeds, aged 93 years.
Wife of the late Malcolm and much loved mother, who will be greatly missed by her children, Angus, Judith, Ian and Vanessa,
her grandchildren and great grandchildren, wider family and friends.
Service to be held on Monday 3rd August at the Haltemprice Crematorium, Willerby
for immediate family only.
Any enquiries to Rudstons of Hessle,
The Chevin, Beverley Road, Hessle,
Tel: 01482 649065.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 25, 2020