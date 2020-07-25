Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020
Haltemprice Crematorium
Willerby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ..
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

..

Notice Condolences

.. Notice
STRACHAN Audrey
(née Bennett) Of Southfield, Hessle and
latterly of Headingley Hall, Leeds.

On 14th July 2020, at St James' Hospital,
Leeds, aged 93 years.

Wife of the late Malcolm and much loved mother, who will be greatly missed by her children, Angus, Judith, Ian and Vanessa,
her grandchildren and great grandchildren, wider family and friends.

Service to be held on Monday 3rd August at the Haltemprice Crematorium, Willerby
for immediate family only.

Any enquiries to Rudstons of Hessle,
The Chevin, Beverley Road, Hessle,
Tel: 01482 649065.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -