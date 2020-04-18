Home

Agnes Cromarty Notice
CROMARTY
Agnes Paterson
(née Wade)
Of High Bradley, Skipton, passed away peacefully April 4th 2020, aged 96 years.
Devoted wife of the late John, dear mother of Cathie and Alastair, a grandmother,
great grandmother, sister and aunty.
A funeral and burial has already
taken place at High Bradley.
A huge thank you for all the messages, cards with sympathy and memories of Mother.
Many thanks to Howcroft Funeral Directors, Rev. John Lancaster and J Blades and Sons for all their kindness, understanding, sympathy and efficiency at this sad and difficult time for everyone.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 18, 2020
