CROMARTY
Agnes Paterson
(née Wade)
Of High Bradley, Skipton, passed away peacefully April 4th 2020, aged 96 years.
Devoted wife of the late John, dear mother of Cathie and Alastair, a grandmother,
great grandmother, sister and aunty.
A funeral and burial has already
taken place at High Bradley.
A huge thank you for all the messages, cards with sympathy and memories of Mother.
Many thanks to Howcroft Funeral Directors, Rev. John Lancaster and J Blades and Sons for all their kindness, understanding, sympathy and efficiency at this sad and difficult time for everyone.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 18, 2020