GRAY Aileen Marie
(nee Brogan) Very much loved wife of Brian, died peacefully at home on 8th October 2020 aged 85 years after a long illness bravely born and in the company of her children Adam, Samantha and our dog.
Much missed by sisters Patricia, Collette and Doreen and by grandchildren Hannah, Charlotte, Emily and their mother Louise.
Private Funeral. Instead of flowers, donations welcome to St Michael's Hospice Harrogate or Marie Curie. A celebration of Aileen's life will be arranged
for a future date.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 17, 2020