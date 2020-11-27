|
DENTON Alan Trevor On 18th November 2020, passed away at Pendleside Hospice, aged 85 years.
Born in Hull, worked for
Yorkshire Bank.
Much loved Husband of Elizabeth. Dearly loved Dad of Bruce and Angus. Father-in-law of Sally-Anne and Julie. A much loved Grandpa of Robert, Alexander, Ella and Millie.
A private funeral service will be held at St John's Church, Worsthorne.
Donations in lieu are for Pendleside Hospice Burnley.
Enquiries to Helliwells Funeral service, Stottt House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 01282 870898
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 27, 2020