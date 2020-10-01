Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Evans

Notice Condolences

Alan Evans Notice
Alan Barton Evans Alan, dearly loved and adored husband of Jenny, died at home after a fall
on Sunday 20th September 2020 aged 82.
He was buried yesterday, 30th September,
at a private funeral in
Monk Fryston Cemetery.
A celebration of his life will be held
on his birthday next June.
Alan, a wonderful athlete,
had a great wit and was a superb horseman to the end and will be greatly missed.
Donations if desired to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance or
Heart Cells Foundation to
A Grundy, The Old Vicarage,
145 Gowthorpe, Selby, YO8 4HD
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -