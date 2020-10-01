|
Alan Barton Evans Alan, dearly loved and adored husband of Jenny, died at home after a fall
on Sunday 20th September 2020 aged 82.
He was buried yesterday, 30th September,
at a private funeral in
Monk Fryston Cemetery.
A celebration of his life will be held
on his birthday next June.
Alan, a wonderful athlete,
had a great wit and was a superb horseman to the end and will be greatly missed.
Donations if desired to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance or
Heart Cells Foundation to
A Grundy, The Old Vicarage,
145 Gowthorpe, Selby, YO8 4HD
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 1, 2020