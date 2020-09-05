|
Harford Alan James Died peacefully in hospital on the
29 August 2020, aged 74 years.
Alan of Scholes, Cleckheaton,
was a former branch manager of
Halifax Bank across Yorkshire.
He was the beloved husband of the
late Margaret, a dearly loved dad of
David and a very loyal friend to many.
A service for family and close friends
will take place at Scholes Parish Church
on Wednesday 16 September and
will be followed by interment at
Cleckheaton New Cemetery.
Family and friends wishing to make
a donation in memory of Alan may
do so directly online to the
British Heart Foundation.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield
Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 5, 2020