Alan Poskitt Notice
POSKITT
Alan
Sadly passed away on 26th June
and of Hatfield, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Jean,
much loved father of Trevor and Dawn and a dear father in law to Sandra and Richard, also a dear Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be so sadly missed.
Our thanks to all who cared for Alan at Stone Acre Lodge Nursing Home.
A private service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium due to the
current circumstances.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors Fishlake tel 01302 841296
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 4, 2020
