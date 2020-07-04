|
|
|
POSKITT
Alan
Sadly passed away on 26th June
and of Hatfield, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Jean,
much loved father of Trevor and Dawn and a dear father in law to Sandra and Richard, also a dear Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be so sadly missed.
Our thanks to all who cared for Alan at Stone Acre Lodge Nursing Home.
A private service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium due to the
current circumstances.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors Fishlake tel 01302 841296
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 4, 2020