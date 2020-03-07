Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Walker

Notice Condolences

Alan Walker Notice
WALKER
Alan Escritt
Passed away suddenly at home on
Friday 28th February 2020, aged 75 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Jennifer.
Much loved Dad of Patrick, Simon and Andrew, a dear Grandad of Amy,
Ben and Georgia.
Funeral service to be held at the
East Riding Crematorium on
Friday 20th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please donations much appreciated for Dementia UK
Resting at Henry Naylor Funeral Directors
Easterfield House
1 New Road
Driffield
YO25 5DL
Tel - 01377 252222
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -