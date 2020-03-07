|
WALKER
Alan Escritt
Passed away suddenly at home on
Friday 28th February 2020, aged 75 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Jennifer.
Much loved Dad of Patrick, Simon and Andrew, a dear Grandad of Amy,
Ben and Georgia.
Funeral service to be held at the
East Riding Crematorium on
Friday 20th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please donations much appreciated for Dementia UK
Resting at Henry Naylor Funeral Directors
Easterfield House
1 New Road
Driffield
YO25 5DL
Tel - 01377 252222
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 7, 2020